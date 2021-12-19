Rams Announce Five Moves, Including Activating CB Jalen Ramsey

The Los Angeles Rams announced five roster moves on Sunday, including activating CB Jalen Ramsey and DB Grant Haley from the COVID-19 list. The team also designated RB Jake Funk to return from injured reserve and elevated DB Kareem Orr and DB Damarious Randall to their active roster.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement) DB Kareem Orr

• Activated, from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation) DB Damarious Randall — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 19, 2021

Ramsey, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and is set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that will cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season.

In 2021, Ramsey has appeared in 12 games for the Rams and recorded 59 total tackles, one forced fumble, one recovery, three interceptions, and 11 pass deflections.