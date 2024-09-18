Rams Announce Four Roster Moves, Not Placing WR Cooper Kupp On IR

The Rams announced four roster moves on Wednesday, placing OL Jonah Jackson and S John Johnson on injured reserve.

Los Angeles also signed OL Justin Dedich to their active roster and received a practice squad exception for DB Quindell Johnson.

Adam Schefter reports that the team has no plans to place WR Cooper Kupp on injured reserve due to his ankle injury.

This is likely because teams can only bring back eight players from injured reserve during the regular season. The Rams are already dealing with a number of key injuries and have already placed WR Puka Nacua on injured reserve.

Kupp, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension last summer.

In 2024, Kupp has appeared in two games for the Rams and caught 18 passes for 147 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We will have more news on Kupp and the other injuries the Rams are dealing with as they become available.