Rams C Brian Allen Announces Retirement

Rams C Brian Allen is retiring from the NFL after five seasons, according to his agency.

Allen, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal to remain with the Rams in 2022.

In 2023, Allen appeared in five games for the Rams.

Throughout five seasons in the NFL, Allen appeared in 50 games for the Rams, making 32 starts.