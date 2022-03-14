Rams CB Darious Williams Expected To Depart In Free Agency, Jaguars ‘Strong Contender’

Aaron Wilson of PFN reports that the Rams free agent CB Darious Williams is expected to depart in free agency this offseason.

Sources tell Wilson that the Jaguars are expected to have a “strong interest” in Williams, among other NFL teams. In fact, Wilson says that Williams could command an annual average salary of roughly $13 million, if not higher.

Williams, 28, wound up going undrafted out of UAB in the 2018 NFL Draft and later signed a rookie deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens released Williams in October of 2018 where he was claimed by the Rams.

Los Angeles chose to tender Williams last year and he’s now testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2021, Williams appeared in 14 games for the Rams and recorded 71 tackles, no interceptions, a fumble recovery and nine pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.