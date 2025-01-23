Rams DE Braden Fiske To Undergo Minor Knee Procedure

Rams DE Braden Fiske had a tremendous rookie campaign as he was named a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Fiske recorded his first-ever solo postseason sack in the Divisional Round against the Eagles but suffered a knee injury before the game ended.

Per Stu Jackson, Rams HC Sean McVay revealed Fiske is set to have a minor procedure done on his knee but it won’t prevent him from being ready to start the 2025 season.

Fiske, 25, was a second-round pick to the Rams in the 2024 draft out of Florida State. He signed a four-year, $9.4 million rookie deal through 2027 with a base salary of $795k in 2024.

In 2024, Fiske appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 44 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.