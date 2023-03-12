Rams & Dolphins Deep In Discussions On Jalen Ramsey Trade

Josina Anderson reports that the Rams and the Dolphins are deep in trade discussions involving CB Jalen Ramsey, yet the deal is not finalized at this time.

Anderson adds that there is “a high likelihood” that the deal happens despite other teams being interested, yet Ramsey apparently wants to be in Miami.

Ramsey, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and is set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that will cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season. Ramsey is due base salaries of $17 million and $14.5 million over the next two years.

In 2022, Ramsey appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 88 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, a recovery and 18 pass defenses.

We’ll have more regarding Ramsey as the news is available.