Rams Doubtful About Signing Jaire Alexander

Reporters asked Rams HC Sean McVay whether his team would be interested in signing former Packers CB Jaire Alexander, as cornerback is an area the Rams have shown some interest in upgrading this offseason.

However, McVay didn’t make it sound like Alexander was high on the Rams’ list.

“Nothing but respect for the player but I don’t know if that’s a direction we would go,” he said via Gary Klein.

The Rams have also been linked to a potential trade for Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey, who had a successful stint in Los Angeles. That familiarity goes a long for the two sides, but so far the Rams are balking at Miami’s asking price, particularly when it comes to Ramsey’s salary.

Alexander could be cheaper but it doesn’t sound like the Rams view him as a fit, or that they were one of the six teams that have inquired about Alexander so far. Miami also isn’t interested in Alexander.

Both teams were on the list of potential landing spots for Alexander that we published this morning, along with seven others.

Alexander, 28, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million rookie deal that included a $6.844 million signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander was set to make a fully guaranteed base salary of $13.294 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He was scheduled to make base salaries of $16.15 million and $18.15 million in the final two years of that deal when the Packers released him in June.

In 2024, Alexander appeared in seven games for the Packers and made seven starts, recording 16 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown and seven pass defenses.

