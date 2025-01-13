Rams Elevate OLB Keir Thomas For Wild Card Round

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have elevated OLB Keir Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster for their Wild Card Round matchup against the Vikings.

Thomas, 26, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State following the 2022 draft.

He has spent most of his first three seasons on the team’s practice squad after being let go following training camp every year.

In 2024, Thomas appeared in one game for the Rams and recorded three total tackles including a tackle for loss.