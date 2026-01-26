Rams Ink 10 To Futures Deals

The Los Angeles Rams have signed 10 players to futures contracts, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

T A.J. Arcuri WR Tru Edwards DB Tanner Ingle DB Cam Lampkin C Dylan McMahon LB Eli Neal DT Bill Norton WR Brennan Presley TE Mark Redman WR Tyler Scott

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Scott, 24, a native of Akron, Ohio, was a fourth-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He signed a four-year, $4,503,448 rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $915,000 in 2025, but was waived at the end of camp.

He caught on with the Colts’ practice squad, but was released back in September. The Seahawks then signed Scott to their squad in October but released him soon after. He joined the Rams to finish out the season.

In 2024, Scott appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded one catch for five yards. He also returned eight kicks for 207 yards.