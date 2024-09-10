Rams OL Steve Avila To Miss 4-6 Weeks With Sprained MCL

According to Jordan Schultz, Rams OL Steve Avila sprained his MCL in the loss to the Lions in Week 1 and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Rams HC Sean McVay said yesterday Avila was a candidate to go on injured reserve, and this news probably confirms that. Players on IR must miss at least four games before they’re eligible to return.

Avila, 24, was a three-year starter at TCU, earning consensus All-American honors in 2022 and as well as first-team All-Big 12 in 2021 and 2022.

The Rams drafted him in the second round with the No. 36 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $9,252,708 rookie contract that includes a $3,729,242 signing bonus.

In 2024, Avila has appeared in one game for the Rams and made one start at guard.