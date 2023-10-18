Rams Place RB Ronnie Rivers On Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Rams announced they placed RB Ronnie Rivers on injured reserve.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Reserve/Injured RB Ronnie Rivers — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 18, 2023

Rivers, 24, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He was cut in training camp as a rookie and caught on with the Seahawks but was among their final roster cuts.

He signed on with the Rams’ practice squad in September of last year and bounced on and off their practice squad.

In 2023, Rivers has appeared in six games and recorded 13 rushing attempts for 57 yards (4.4 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with four receptions for 18 yards (4.5 YPC).