Rams QB Matthew Stafford: Sure Feels Like I Have A Lot Left In The Tank

According to Sarah Barshop of ESPN, Rams QB Matthew Stafford was asked about his future following the team’s loss to the Eagles on Sunday and said he would “take some time to think about it.”

“But I feel like I was playing some pretty good ball,” Stafford added. He was then asked if he felt like he still had more football left in him to which he replied: “Sure feels like it.”

“Had a chance for it and didn’t get it done,” Stafford said of falling short to the Eagles. “But I love competing. I love being in those moments. Sure as hell not afraid of them. And competed my ass off and it didn’t go the way I wanted to today. Next time I’m out there, line it up. Let’s do it again.”

The Rams and Stafford engaged in extension talks this past offseason that ultimately resulted in Stafford getting a raise for 2024 but not the future guarantees he was seeking.

As a result, there’s a sense that the two sides are going year-to-year in their relationship, leaving uncertainty about Stafford’s status with the Rams for 2025.

Still, Stafford has been a key part of the Rams making the playoffs the last two years, so it feels like both sides ought to have a lot of motivation to work something out.

Stafford, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Lions, who took him with the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia in 2009. He was in the final year of a five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks in 2021. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that included $135 million guaranteed a year later.

He’s due a base salary of $31 million in 2024, all of which is guaranteed. Stafford is due $32 and $31 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2024, Stafford appeared in 16 games for the Rams and threw for 3,762 yards while completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

We will have additional news on Stafford as it becomes available.