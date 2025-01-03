Rams Resting Several Starters In Week 18, Including QB Matthew Stafford

Rams HC Sean McVay announced they plan on resting several starters in Week 18, including QB Matthew Stafford, per Adam Schefter.

The full list includes:

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise with Los Angeles locked into the playoffs as the first-place team in the NFC West. With the postseason on the horizon, McVay is making sure his top players are available for the first round.

Stafford, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Lions, who took him with the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia in 2009. He was in the final year of a five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks in 2021. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that included $135 million guaranteed a year later.

He’s due a base salary of $31 million in 2024, all of which is guaranteed. Stafford is due $32 and $31 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2024, Stafford appeared in 16 games for the Rams and threw for 3,762 yards while completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.