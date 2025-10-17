Rams Rule Out Two Players From Week 7, Including WR Puka Nacua

The Los Angeles Rams ruled out WR Puka Nacua and RT Rob Havenstein from Week 7, per Nate Atkins.

Nacua was expected to miss Sunday’s game after suffering an ankle sprain in their previous game.

It was reported that the team will likely evaluate Nacua after their bye week, which comes after they play the Jaguars in Week 7.

Havenstein, meanwhile, missed Week 6 because of an ankle injury and will still miss time.

Nacua, 24, was a fifth-round pick of the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of BYU.

He is entering the third year of a four-year, $4.1 million contract through 2026 and is set to make a base salary of $1.03 million in 2025.

In 2025, Nacua has appeared in six games for the Rams and caught 54 passes for 616 yards and two touchdowns. He has also rushed for 52 yards.