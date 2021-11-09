Rams Sign DB Antoine Brooks, Add DL Jonah Williams To PS

According to Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams signed DB Antoine Brooks to their active roster and signed DL Jonah Williams to their practice squad.

Brooks, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He was in the first year of his four-year, $3.46 million rookie contract when Pittsburgh waived him and re-signed to their practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Steelers’ taxi squad before signing with the Rams back in September. He’s bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad this season.

In 2021, Brooks has appeared in two games and recorded one tackle.