Rams Sign DB Grant Haley & TE Jared Pinkney To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they have signed DB Grant Haley and TE Jared Pinkney to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

Haley, 25, signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State. He finished his two-year, $1.05 million deal and was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason when the team re-signed him to a one-year extension.

Haley was among the Giants’ final roster cuts headed into the 2020 season and signed on with the Saints’ practice squad in September of last year. He’s bounced on and off New Orleans’ taxi squad.

In 2020, Haley appeared in one game for the Saints and recorded six tackles and one pass defense.