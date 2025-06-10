Rams Sign DL Decarius Hawthorne

The Rams announced the signing of DL Decarius Hawthorne on Tuesday, who recently spent time with the Bills.

Hawthorne played four seasons at Florida Atlantic before transferring to South Florida for his final season.

He went undrafted and caught on with the Bills before being let go by the team shortly after.

During his five college seasons, Hawthorne appeared in 47 total games and recorded 86 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, seven and a half sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.