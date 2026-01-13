Rams Sign OLB Nick Hampton To Active Roster Among Three Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed OLB Nick Hampton from the practice squad to the active roster.

Additionally, the Rams have signed DB Alex Johnson to the practice squad and officially placed CB Ahkello Witherspoon on injured reserve.

Hampton, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Appalachian State. He signed a four-year, $4,139,108 rookie contract but was waived in early December this year.

Los Angeles re-signed Hampton to the practice squad a few days later.

In 2025, Hampton appeared in 12 games for the Rams and recorded 10 total tackles.