Rams Signed DB Alex Johnson To Futures Contract

The Los Angeles Rams officially signed DB Alex Johnson to a futures contract on Tuesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Johnson, 25, originally signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in May 2024. He was among New York’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad.

New York cut him loose in October 2024, and he landed with the Colts’ practice squad soon after. Indianapolis later cut him coming out of this year’s preseason, and he signed with the Titans’ practice squad in September. He bounced on and off Tennessee’s practice squad before signing with Los Angeles’ P-squad in December.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career, Johnson appeared in 55 games for UCLA and recorded 55 tackles, one tackle for loss, five interceptions, six pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and scored one defensive touchdown.