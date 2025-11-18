Rams Signing OLB Jesse Luketa To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Jordan Schultz, the Rams are signing OLB Jesse Luketa to the practice squad. 

Rams logo

Los Angeles had an opening on the unit after cutting OLB Jamil Muhammad yesterday. The practice squad now includes: 

  1. OL A.J. Arcuri
  2. WR Tru Edwards
  3. DE Jack Heflin
  4. CB A.J. Green
  5. S Tanner Ingle
  6. CB Cam Lampkin
  7. OL Dylan McMahon
  8. ILB Elias Neal
  9. DL Bill Norton
  10. WR Brennan Presley
  11. S Nate Valcarcel
  12. TE Mark Redman
  13. WR Tyler Scott
  14. K Harrison Mevis
  15. TE Nick Muse
  16. OLB Jesse Luketa

Luketa, 26, was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada but attended high school in Erie, Pennsylvania.  He was drafted in the seventh round out of Penn State by the Cardinals back in 2022.

He failed to make the active roster but was signed to the practice squad upon being waived. Arizona promoted him shortly after and he remained for the next three seasons. 

In 2024, Luketa appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals, recording 21 total tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble.

