Rams Signing OLB Jesse Luketa To Practice Squad

According to Jordan Schultz, the Rams are signing OLB Jesse Luketa to the practice squad.
Los Angeles had an opening on the unit after cutting OLB Jamil Muhammad yesterday. The practice squad now includes:
- OL A.J. Arcuri
- WR Tru Edwards
- DE Jack Heflin
- CB A.J. Green
- S Tanner Ingle
- CB Cam Lampkin
- OL Dylan McMahon
- ILB Elias Neal
- DL Bill Norton
- WR Brennan Presley
- S Nate Valcarcel
- TE Mark Redman
- WR Tyler Scott
- K Harrison Mevis
- TE Nick Muse
- OLB Jesse Luketa
Luketa, 26, was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada but attended high school in Erie, Pennsylvania. He was drafted in the seventh round out of Penn State by the Cardinals back in 2022.
He failed to make the active roster but was signed to the practice squad upon being waived. Arizona promoted him shortly after and he remained for the next three seasons.
In 2024, Luketa appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals, recording 21 total tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble.
