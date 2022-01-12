Rams Signing S Eric Weddle Out Of Retirement For Playoff Run

The agent for S Eric Weddle announced the Rams are signing his client out of retirement.

Ian Rapoport confirmed the news, saying with the injuries at safety, the Rams needed help at the position for the playoffs.

This is an interesting solution for an organization that has shown it’s not afraid to think outside of the box, though Weddle hasn’t played since 2019.

Weddle, 37, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2007. He played nine seasons for the Chargers before signing a four-year, $26 million contract that included $13 million guaranteed with the Ravens for the 2016 season.

Weddle was entering the final year of his contract when the Ravens released him. He later signed on with the Rams before announcing his retirement.

For his career, Weddle played 13 seasons for the Chargers, Ravens and Rams, finishing with 1,154 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 29 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, five recoveries, five defensive touchdowns and 100 pass defenses. He also made six Pro Bowls and was twice named first-team All-Pro.