Rams TE Tyler Higbee Starting Season On PUP List

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams are leaving TE Tyler Higbee on the PUP list, meaning he is ineligible to play the first four games of the year.

Higbee is working his way back from a torn ACL sustained late last season.

Higbee, 31, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky in 2016. He signed a four-year $2.92 million rookie contract, including a $580,860 signing bonus.

Higbee was entering the final year of his deal when he signed a four-year, $29 million extension with the Rams. He was slated to make a base salary of $6.25 million in 2023 when he signed another three-year, $27 million extension.

In 2023, Higbee appeared in 15 games for the Rams and caught 47 passes on 70 targets for 495 yards receiving and two touchdowns.