Rams Unsure If QB Matthew Stafford Will Be Back This Season

According to Adam Schefter, Rams QB Matthew Stafford‘s status for the rest of the season is up in the air due to numbness he’s experiencing in his legs from a neck injury.

Stafford was placed in the concussion protocol this past week for the second time in three weeks but the Rams have not actually been able to diagnose him with a concussion.

Stafford was experiencing some numbness in his legs from a stinger following a hit, and Los Angeles elected to be cautious because it could not rule out a concussion as the cause of those symptoms, per Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport adds the Rams don’t have any plans to shut Stafford down for good yet and consider him week to week. Schefter’s sources say, however, that the Rams won’t rush Stafford or any other key injured players back unless their 3-7 record improves, which does not seem likely right now.

Stafford, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2009. He was in the final year of his five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks last year. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that includes $135 million guaranteed back in March and is set to earn a base salary of $1,500,000 this season to go along with a $12 million signing bonus.

In 2022, Stafford has appeared in nine games and completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s also rushed for nine yards and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Rams’ quarterback situation as the news is available.