Rams WR Puka Nacua Considered Week To Week With Knee Injury

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rams WR Puka Nacua is considered week to week after suffering a knee injury last weekend that isn’t expected to be serious.

Nacua, 23, was a fifth-round pick of the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million contract through 2026.

In 2023, Nacua started all 17 games and caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards (14.2 YPC) and six touchdowns. He also added 12 rushes for 89 yards (7.4 YPC).