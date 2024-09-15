Rams WR Puka Nacua Could Return Between Week 7 To Week 9

According to Adam Schefter, Rams WR Puka Nacua faces a return timeline of five to seven weeks from his PCL injury.

The front end of that timeline would be in Week 7 after the Rams’ bye in Week 6. Los Angeles plays the Raiders at home that week.

However, Schefter says the Rams intend to be cautious and let Nacua return to a point where there’s very little chance of another setback. That could mean keeping him out in Week 7 and in Week 8 when the Rams have a short week to play Thursday against the Vikings.

Nacua, 23, was a fifth-round pick of the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of BYU. He is in the second year of a four-year, $4.1 million contract through 2026.

In 2023, Nacua started all 17 games and caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards (14.2 YPC) and six touchdowns. He also added 12 rushes for 89 yards (7.4 YPC).

In 2024, Nacua has appeared in one game for the Rams and caught four passes on four targets for 35 yards to go along with one rush for seven yards.

We’ll have more on Nacua as the news is available.