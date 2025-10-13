Rams WR Puka Nacua Will Miss Time With Sprained Ankle

Ian Rapoport reports that Rams WR Puka Nacua suffered an ankle sprain on Sunday that will cause him to miss some time.

Rapoport adds that the team will likely evaluate Nacua after their bye week, which comes after they play the Jaguars in Week 7.

Nacua, 24, was a fifth-round pick of the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of BYU.

He is entering the third year of a four-year, $4.1 million contract through 2026 and is set to make a base salary of $1.03 million in 2025.

In 2025, Nacua has appeared in six games for the Rams and caught 54 passes for 616 yards and two touchdowns. He has also rushed for 52 yards.

We will have more on Nacua as it becomes available.