Rashan Gary Announces He’s Parting Ways With Packers

Packers DE Rashan Gary initially announced on Instagram that he is parting ways with Green Bay, but he has since deleted the post.

Gary was the subject of trade rumors, but it looks like he’s trending toward being released. Cutting Gary will free up $10.97 million in cap space and create $17.04 million in dead money, per OverTheCap.

However, Tom Pelissero reports that Gary has not yet been traded or released and “all options are on the table.”

Rob Demovsky later reported that Green Bay has not informed Gary that he is being released or traded, and that his Instagram account was hacked.

Gary, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019 out of Michigan. He played out the final year of his four-year, $15,877,312 rookie contract that includes a $9,567,136 signing bonus.

The Packers picked up Gary’s fifth-year option worth around $10,892,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. Green Bay later agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract extension that included a $34.636 million signing bonus with Gary.

In 2025, Gary appeared in 16 games for the Packers and recorded 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one pass defense, and one forced fumble.