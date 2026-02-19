Rashid Shaheed Would ‘Absolutely’ Want To Return To Seahawks

Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed is set to be an unrestricted free agent after being a significant contributor for their Super Bowl run.

Shaheed didn’t hold back when he was asked if he would consider re-signing with Seattle. He said he would absolutely want to return to make another run at a Super Bowl because of how highly he thinks of the organization.

“Absolutely, absolutely, yeah,” Shaheed said, via Eric Edholm of NFL.com. “Conversations are definitely going to be heating up towards March. But you know, I would love to come back. I loved my experience here, I’m loving the Pacific Northwest, and obviously the organization is second to none.”

“I kind of want to run it back. We just won the Super Bowl, so, you know, why not?”

After experiencing winning at the highest level this year, Shaheed says contending is his top priority wherever he signs.

“The goal for me is just to continue to win. Now that I’ve got a taste of a Super Bowl championship, I’m gonna continue to work towards that each and every year, man.”

Shaheed, 27, went undrafted back in 2022 out of Weber State, where he was a four-time All-American as a kick returner.

He caught on with the Saints and scored a 44-yard rushing touchdown in his NFL debut on his first carry. He then scored on a 54-yard touchdown pass on his first career reception.

Shaheed was tendered by the Saints as an exclusive rights-free agent before signing a new extension in lieu of a restricted free agent tender. New Orleans traded him to Seattle midseason in 2025 for fourth and fifth-round picks.

In 2025, Shaheed appeared in 18 games for the Saints and Seahawks. He caught 59 passes for 687 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He has also totaled 339 punt return yards and a touchdown on 23 attempts, along with 447 kick return yards with a touchdown on 15 attempts.

