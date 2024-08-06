Ravens Activate Third-Round DE Adisa Isaac From NFI List

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens have activated third-round DE Adisa Isaac from the non-football injury list.

Isaac, 22, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and third-team All-Big Ten the previous year. The Ravens chose him with their third-round pick in the 2024 draft.

He was projected to sign a four-year, $5,628,290 contract that includes a $913,302 signing bonus and will carry a $1,023,325 cap figure for the 2024 season.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to former NFL DE Chase Winovich.

During his four-year college career, Isaac appeared in 46 games and recorded 92 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

