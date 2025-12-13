Ravens Activated S Ar’Darius Washington & LB Tavius Robinson From IR

The Ravens announced on Saturday that they are activating S Ar’Darius Washington and LB Tavius Robinson from injured reserve.

Washington, 24, was a two-year starter at TCU and an honorable mention all-conference selection in 2020. He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of a three-year standard UDFA deal when the Ravens waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad. He bounced on and off the unit before being promoted back at the end of the season.

The Ravens brought Washington back last year on an exclusive rights deal and placed a right of first refusal tender on him this offseason.

He has been on injured reserve since sustaining an Achilles’ injury before the start of the season.

In 2024, Washington appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 64 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, eight pass defenses, and one forced fumble.