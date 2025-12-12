Ravens Activating S Ar’Darius Washington & OLB Tavius Robinson From Injured Lists

According to Matt Zenitz, the Ravens plan to activate OLB Tavius Robinson (foot) and S Ar’Darius Washington (Achilles) to have both available for Week 15.

Robinson was placed on injured reserve in late October, while Washington started the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Washington, 25, was a two-year starter at TCU and an honorable mention all-conference selection in 2020. He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of a three-year standard UDFA deal when the Ravens waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad. He bounced on and off the unit before being promoted back at the end of the season.

The Ravens brought Washington back last year on an exclusive rights deal.

In 2024, Washington appeared in 17 games for the Ravens and made ten starts, recording 64 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, eight pass deflections, and two interceptions.

Robinson, 26, is from Ontario, Canada, and transferred from college there to Ole Miss, where he played three seasons. The Ravens drafted Robinson with the No. 124 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,560,564 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $720,564. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Robinson has appeared in six games for the Ravens and recorded 17 total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.