Ravens Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

The Baltimore Ravens have officially announced their 2026 coaching staff under new HC Jesse Minter.

The following is the 2026 Baltimore Ravens’ coaching staff:

HC Jesse Minter

OC Declan Doyle

ST Coordinator Anthony Levine Sr.

DC Anthony Weaver

OLBs coach Harold Bower

Pass game coordinator Marcus Brady

Senior ST coach Randy Brown

WRs coach Keary Colbert

Chief of staff to the head coach Christina DeRuyter

DL coach Lou Esposito

RBs coach Eddie Faulkner

Assistant OL coach Shawn Flaherty

Game management coordinator/defensive assistant Charlie Gelman

Assistant WRs coach Prentice Gil

TEs coach Zack Grossi

Senior assistant ST coach Ben Kotwica

Offensive quality control coach Patrick Kramer

OL coach/run game coordinator Dwayne Ledford

Senior offensive assistant coach Joe Lombardi

Defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Mike Mickens

Football analyst Rick Minter

Defensive quality control coach Andrew Rogan

Inside LBs coach Tyler Santucci

Assistant DBs coach Miles Taylor

Safeties coach P.J. Volker

QBs coach Israel Woolfork

Minter, 42, began his career as a defensive intern at Notre Dame in 2006 before working at Cincinnati, Indiana State and Georgia State up through 2016.

He then transitioned to the NFL with the Ravens in 2017 and was named DB coach in 2020. After spending one season as the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt in 2021, he became the defensive coordinator at Michigan.

He followed HC Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers in 2024 as his defensive coordinator and was hired as the Ravens’ HC ahead of the 2026 season.

In 2025, the Chargers’ defense ranked No. 5 in points allowed and No. 9 in total defense, including No. 8 against the run and No. 5 against the pass.