Ravens Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

The Baltimore Ravens have officially announced their 2026 coaching staff under new HC Jesse Minter.
The following is the 2026 Baltimore Ravens’ coaching staff:
- HC Jesse Minter
- OC Declan Doyle
- ST Coordinator Anthony Levine Sr.
- DC Anthony Weaver
- OLBs coach Harold Bower
- Pass game coordinator Marcus Brady
- Senior ST coach Randy Brown
- WRs coach Keary Colbert
- Chief of staff to the head coach Christina DeRuyter
- DL coach Lou Esposito
- RBs coach Eddie Faulkner
- Assistant OL coach Shawn Flaherty
- Game management coordinator/defensive assistant Charlie Gelman
- Assistant WRs coach Prentice Gil
- TEs coach Zack Grossi
- Senior assistant ST coach Ben Kotwica
- Offensive quality control coach Patrick Kramer
- OL coach/run game coordinator Dwayne Ledford
- Senior offensive assistant coach Joe Lombardi
- Defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Mike Mickens
- Football analyst Rick Minter
- Defensive quality control coach Andrew Rogan
- Inside LBs coach Tyler Santucci
- Assistant DBs coach Miles Taylor
- Safeties coach P.J. Volker
- QBs coach Israel Woolfork
Minter, 42, began his career as a defensive intern at Notre Dame in 2006 before working at Cincinnati, Indiana State and Georgia State up through 2016.
He then transitioned to the NFL with the Ravens in 2017 and was named DB coach in 2020. After spending one season as the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt in 2021, he became the defensive coordinator at Michigan.
He followed HC Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers in 2024 as his defensive coordinator and was hired as the Ravens’ HC ahead of the 2026 season.
In 2025, the Chargers’ defense ranked No. 5 in points allowed and No. 9 in total defense, including No. 8 against the run and No. 5 against the pass.
