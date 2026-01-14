Ravens Announce Completed Interview With Jim Schwartz

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have completed an interview with Browns DC Jim Schwartz for their head coaching vacancy.

Here’s where Baltimore’s coaching search stands so far:

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

Former Browns OC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

Broncos QB coach Davis Webb (Interviewed)

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Interviewed)

Vikings DC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Interviewed)

49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

Schwartz, 59, spent eight years as the Titans’ defensive coordinator before he was hired as the Lions’ head coach in 2009. He spent five years in Detroit before he was fired after the 2013 season.

Schwartz spent a year with the Bills and eventually joined the Eagles as their defensive coordinator in 2016. He stepped away after the 2020 season and was reportedly weighing retirement before rejoining the Titans coaching staff as a senior defensive assistant.

The Browns hired Schwartz as defensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 season.

During his five years with the Lions, Schwartz led them to a record of 29-51 (36.3 percent), including one playoff appearance.

In 2025, the Browns’ defense ranked 14th in points allowed, 4th in total yards allowed, 16th in rushing yards allowed and third in passing yards allowed.