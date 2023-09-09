Ravens Call Up DB Daryl Worley & C Sam Mustipher

The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday that they’ve elevated C Sam Mustipher and DB Daryl Worley to their active roster.

Worley, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. The Panthers traded him to the Eagles in return for WR Torrey Smith during the 2018 offseason, but he was cut loose soon after.

The Raiders signed Worley to a contract in April of 2018 and re-signed him to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent in 2019. Worley signed with the Cowboys as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 but was released midseason.

From there, Worley had stints with the Bills, Cardinals and Lions before catching on with the Ravens.

In 2022, Worley appeared in eight games for the Ravens and recorded two tackles.