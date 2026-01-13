Ravens Complete HC Interview With Brian Flores

The Baltimore Ravens announced today they have completed an interview with Vikings DC Brian Flores for their head coaching vacancy.

We have completed an interview with Brian Flores for our head coach position. pic.twitter.com/okmnHWv1tv — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 13, 2026

Here’s where Baltimore’s search stands so far:

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

Former Browns OC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

Broncos QB coach Davis Webb (Interviewed)

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Interviewed)

Vikings DC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Requested)

Flores, 44, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held several positions, including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach, then was hired by the Vikings as defensive coordinator in 2023.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (.490 win percentage) with no playoff appearances.

In 2025 under Flores, the Vikings defense is No. 9 in scoring and No. 5 in total defense, plus No. 22 against the run and No. 3 against the pass.

We’ll have more on the Ravens’ HC search as the news is available.