Ravens Could Lose C Tyler Linderbaum In Free Agency, Chargers Interested

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Ravens are hoping they can re-sign C Tyler Linderbaum this offseason. However, Fowler adds that “plenty of people in Indy believe he will get offers that exceed $20 million per year, and that Baltimore won’t want to go that high.”

As of now, Chiefs C Creed Humphrey is the highest-paid center in the NFL at $18 million per year.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta told reporters at the combine that they had made Linderbaum a “market-setting offer.” However, Graziano says even that could turn out to be not enough to retain their center long term.

Graziano adds that the Chargers are in the market for interior offensive line help and are a “threat to sign Linderbaum.”

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz was obviously part of the Ravens’ front office when they drafted Linderbaum several years ago.

The Chargers and Giants have emerged as two teams expected to hotly pursue Linderbaum, and there will probably be others, as he’s one of the top free agents set to be available this year.

Linderbaum, 25, was a three-year starter at Iowa and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 and 2020, to go along with a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, second-team All-Big Ten in 2020, and an honorable mention in 2019.

The Ravens used the No. 25 overall pick on him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $13,238,286 contract that included a $6,807,844 signing bonus when the Ravens declined his fifth-year option, projected to be worth $23.4 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season.

Linderbaum is slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Linderbaum appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and started all 17 games at center. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 4 center out of 37 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 2026 Free Agents list.