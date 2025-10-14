Ravens Cut S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Agent Says They Wanted ‘Clearer Path To Play’

According to Adam Schefter, the Ravens are releasing veteran S C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the practice squad.

The agent for the player said it was “an amicable mutual decision” between the two sides, as his client didn’t think he had as clear a path to playing time as initially believed.

“After the Ravens traded for a safety, we were looking for a clearer path to play,” the agent told Schefter.

It’s not exactly clear where that path to the field for Gardner-Johnson will be. He told reporters after signing in Baltimore that the Ravens were his first and only contract offer.

Baltimore became Gardner-Johnson’s sixth team in the last five years. He wasn’t playing all that well when the Texans surprisingly released him last month, in addition to there being some reported locker room friction.

Gardner-Johnson, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints from Florida back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $2.54 million when the Saints traded him to the Eagles during the preseason.

Gardner-Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time and signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Lions. He was placed on injured reserve after just two games with Detroit.

He returned to the Eagles on a three-year, $27 million deal last March but was traded to Houston for G Kenyon Green earlier this offseason. The Texans then released him after just a few games.

In 2025, Gardner-Johnson has appeared in three games for the Texans and recorded 15 total tackles.

