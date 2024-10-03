Ravens Designate RB Rasheen Ali To Return From IR

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens are designating fifth-round RB Rasheen Ali to return from injured reserve from his neck and head injuries.

Ali has a three-week window to return to practice and will likely step into the third-string role upon returning.

Ali, 23, was a fifth round pick to the Ravens out of Marshall in 2024. He signed a four-year, $4.3 million rookie deal through 2027.

In his collegiate career, Ali appeared in 34 games for Marshall and rushed 514 times for 2,831 yards (5.5 YPC) and 39 touchdowns. He also caught 76 passes for 565 yards (7.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.