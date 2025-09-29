Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike Out For Season With Neck Injury

Ravens HC John Harbaugh announced that DT Nnamdi Madubuike will miss the rest of the season with his neck injury, per Jeff Zrebiec.
Madubuike has already been placed on injured reserve, this just confirms the Ravens won’t be getting him back any time soon to help a defense that has struggled mightily to start the year.
Madubuike, 27, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Texas A&M back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the Ravens worth $4,853,308, including a $1,089,680 signing bonus, $1,089,680 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,213,327.
The Ravens franchised Madubuike in 2024 but then signed him to a long-term deal for four years, worth $98.5 million
In 2025, Madubuike appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded two sacks, as well as seven combined tackles.
