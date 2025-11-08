Ravens Elevated DT Taven Bryan

The Ravens announced on Saturday that they have elevated veteran DT Taven Bryan for Week 10.
Bryan, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2018. He finished his four-year, $10,154,945 contract and signed on with the Browns in 2022 for a season.
Bryan signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal to join the Colts in 2023 and became a free agent after the season. He returned on another one-year deal in 2024.
Bryan had a stint with the Bengals this offseason before the Ravens signed him to the practice squad.
In 2025, Bryan has appeared in two games for the Ravens but recorded no stats.
