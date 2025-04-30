Ravens Exercise S Kyle Hamilton’s Fifth-Year Option

The Baltimore Ravens announced they exercised S Kyle Hamilton‘s fifth-year option.

We are exercising the fifth-year option for safety Kyle Hamilton! Statement from General Manager Eric DeCosta. pic.twitter.com/fTqK0ADx9c — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2025

This doesn’t come as a surprise after Hamilton earned back-to-back Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections.

In January, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said they are working on a contract extension for Hamilton, but the two sides have yet to reach an agreement. Hamilton will now be wrapped up through at least 2026.

Hamilton, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He was a first-team All-American as a junior in 2021. The Ravens used the No. 14 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $16,255,078 rookie contract that includes a $9,001,875 signing bonus. He’ll make a salary of $18,600,000 under the fifth-year option for 2026.

In 2024, Hamilton appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 107 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, and nine pass defenses.