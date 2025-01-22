Ravens Looking Into Extensions For RB Derrick Henry, C Tyler Linderbaum & S Kyle Hamilton

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said they are looking into an extension with RB Derrick Henry this offseason and that he “can’t wait” to see him next season.

“We’ll look at that. I’m just grateful that Derrick chose us last year. His attitude and the way he played was great to watch. I can’t wait to see him next year. I know it was tough on him to end the way it did. I think we have a chip on our shoulders,” DeCosta said, via Jeff Zrebiec.

Henry still has a year left on his contract and will earn a salary of $6 million. After a magnificent season, it’s no surprise to see Baltimore interested in an extension.

DeCosta added they will work on extensions for C Tyler Linderbaum and S Kyle Hamilton given both players are entering the final years of their contracts in 2025 and are eligible for renewal, per Zrebeic.

Henry, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016 out of Alabama. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that included $25.5 million in guaranteed money. He just finished the final year of that deal and made a base salary of $10.5 million before hitting the free agent market in 2024.

Baltimore signed him to a two-year, $16 million deal. He’s set to earn a base salary of $6 million next season.

In 2024, Henry appeared in all 17 games and recorded 325 rushing attempts for 1,921 yards (5.9 YPC) and 16 touchdowns, to go along with 19 receptions for 193 yards (10.2 YPC) and two touchdowns.