Ravens Expected To Interview Broncos STs Coordinator Darren Rizzi For HC Job

According to Mike Klis, Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi is expected to be interviewed by the Ravens for their head-coaching vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Ravens’ job:

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos QB coach Davis Webb (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams DC Chris Shula (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos assistant HC/ST coordinator Darren Rizzi (Expected)

Rizzi interviewed for the Giants’ head-coaching job this offseason.

Rizzi, 55, began his coaching career at Colgate back in 1993. He worked for a number of schools before being hired as Rhode Island’s head coach for the 2008 season.

Rizzi lasted just one year at Rhode Island and led the team to a record of 3-9 before he was replaced. The Dolphins hired Rizzi as their special teams coordinator in 2010.

After several years in Miami, Rizzi departed to become the Saints special teams coordinator in 2019. In 2024, he was promoted to assistant head coach before being named the interim head coach following the firing of Dennis Allen.

Rizzi was hired as the Broncos special teams coordinator and assistant head coach to Sean Payton for the 2025 season.