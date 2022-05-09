Ravens Have Received Trade Inquiries For S Chuck Clark

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Ravens received trade inquiries during the draft for S Chuck Clark.

Baltimore took S Kyle Hamilton in the first round and also handed out a huge deal in free agency to S Marcus Williams, which raised questions about Clark’s role on the defense.

Fowler says Clark hasn’t requested a trade yet but he wants to play, and the Ravens’ additions this offseason obviously could cut into his snaps.

The Ravens love Clark, who has been the defensive signal caller and a team leader the past couple of seasons. Ravens HC John Harbaugh said they would love to keep him if possible.

“The idea is to have as many good players as you can have and have them in the right spots and the right roles,” Harbaugh said via Clifton Brown of the team’s website. “I love the fact that we have very versatile players in the backend and at safety. So, to me, Chuck is a big part of this team, and I’m planning on Chuck being here. I’m not going to worry about all the other stuff. It’s part of pro football, I understand it. But I love Chuck Clark, I love the way he plays, and I’m very happy that he’s a Raven.”

Clark, 27, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Virginia Tech in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and was slated to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he signed a three-year, $16 million extension.

Clark is set to make base salaries of $2.75 million and $3.285 million over the final two seasons of his deal in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, Clark appeared in 16 games and recorded 80 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions including one returned for a touchdown, and 12 pass defenses.