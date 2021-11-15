Ravens HC John Harbaugh Says DE Derek Wolfe Out For Season

Ravens HC John Harbaugh on Monday ruled out DE Derek Wolfe for the 2021 season.

Coach Harbaugh on Derek Wolfe: pic.twitter.com/oCwGgxmCKk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 15, 2021

Harbaugh added he doesn’t have all the details but the bottom line is Wolfe won’t play this year, per Jeff Zrebiec.

Though Wolfe was designated to return from injured reserve a few weeks ago with back/hip injuries, it appears Baltimore will not be activating him.

Wolfe, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2012. He finished the final year of his four-year, $36.7 million contract that included $17.5 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $8 million for the 2019 season.

Wolfe then signed a one-year deal with the Ravens worth up to $6 million in 2020 and returned to Baltimore on a three-year, $12 million contract this past March.

In 2020, Wolfe appeared in 14 games for the Ravens, recording 51 tackles and one sack.