Ravens Hiring Bears OC Declan Doyle To Same Role

According to Adam Schefter, the Ravens are hiring Bears OC Declan Doyle to the same role in Baltimore.

Doyle recently withdrew his name from the Eagles’ offensive coordinator search.

Doyle, 30, has been an NFL coach for six seasons, spending his first four years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

He was with the Broncos from 2023 to 2024 as their TE coach and was hired by the Bears as OC under HC Ben Johnson.

In 2025, the Bears’ offense ranked ninth in points, sixth in total yards, third in rushing yards and 10th in passing yards.