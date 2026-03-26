Ravens Host DT D.J. Reader For Visit

Per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Ravens hosted veteran DT D.J. Reader for a visit.

Reader, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.55 million contract with the Texans.

The Bengals signed Reader to a four-year, $53 million deal as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

He made base salaries of $9 million and $11 million in the final two years of his deal and was an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Lions.

In 2025, Reader appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 28 total tackles.