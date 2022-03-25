Ravens Hosted LB Bobby Wagner For Visit

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Ravens brought in free agent LB Bobby Wagner for a visit on Friday.

According to Fowler, the Ravens have “high interest” in signing Wagner to a contract.

Wagner met with the Rams earlier in the week, so it appears as though his market could be picking up a bit.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Wagner, 31, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah State in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $43 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $10.5 million in 2019 when he agreed to a new three-year, $54 million deal.

Wagner was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and scheduled to make a base salary of $16.35 million when the Seahawks released him.

In 2021, Wagner appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 170 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 14 linebacker out of 84 qualifying players.

