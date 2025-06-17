Ravens Hosting Three Tryout Players At Mandatory Minicamp

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports the Ravens are hosting three tryout players at mandatory minicamp.

Per Zrebiec, the following are the tryout players at Ravens’ minicamp:

DB Antonio Hamilton P Matt Haack WR Ramel Keaton

Zrebiec also mentions Hamilton appeared to tweak something early in practice and did not return.

Haack, 31, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million deal with Miami.

Haack made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season and was re-signed to a one-year restricted deal in April 2020. From there, he joined the Bills in 2021.

Haack spent the 2022 season with the Colts before signing on with the Cardinals. He was let go in August and most recently caught on with the Browns as a replacement punter due to injury. He signed on with the Giants in October.

Denver signed him to a one-year deal in March but released him in May.

In 2024, Haack appeared in four games for the Giants and punted 21 times for 988 yards (47.0 YPP) and downed nine kicks inside the 20.