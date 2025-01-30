Ravens K Justin Tucker Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Six Massage Therapists

Update:

Ravens K Justin Tucker released a statement in response to the allegations of sexual misconduct from six massage therapists, calling them “unequivocally false.”

According to Julie Scharper, Brenna Smith and Justin Fenton of The Baltimore Banner, Ravens K Justin Tucker has been accused of sexual misconduct by six massage therapists.

After receiving a tip, the Banner investigated and found six women who said Tucker behaved inappropriately during massage sessions. Most of the women did not know each other before being contacted by the paper.

The report alleges that Tucker “engaged in inappropriate behavior” at four spa and wellness centers in the Baltimore area. Additionally, the report says Tucker’s behavior led to sessions ending prematurely or even bans from the establishments.

Tucker’s attorneys denied the allegations and claimed he has never been banned from the spas in question.

“Mr. Tucker has never behaved inappropriately during any massage therapy session, and certainly never in the manner described,” the lawyers said. “Any suggestion to the contrary is a fictitious and utterly baseless claim.”

The women say the events took place from 2012 to 2016, from Tucker’s rookie year up until the year he got married. All six have similar allegations, telling the Banner that Tucker would purposefully move to uncover his genitals. Some said they believe Tucker ejaculated during sessions.

The criminal statute of limitations on all of these events has passed and none of the women reported the incidents to law enforcement at the time. Four of them are now represented by a civil attorney, along with another massage therapist who did not speak with the Banner.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh has a history of being outspoken about his “zero-tolerance policy” regarding domestic violence following the organization’s history with former RB Ray Rice.

Additionally, Tucker could be liable for discipline under the league’s personal conduct policy if an investigation determines he engaged in behavior that “undermines or puts at risk the integrity of the NFL.”

Tucker, 35, was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2012. He was re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2015.

The Ravens placed the franchise tag on Tucker in 2016 before re-signing him to a four-year extension. Baltimore re-upped him for another four years and $20 million in 2019.

He was set to make base salaries of $3.5 million and $3.55 million over the final two years of his deal when the Ravens signed him to a four-year, $24 million extension.

In 2024, Tucker played all 17 games for the Ravens. He was 22-30 on field goals (73.3 percent) and 60-62 on PATs (96.8 percent).

We’ll have more on Tucker as news becomes available.